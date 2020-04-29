MCSD awarded grant to help targeted schools improve in response to COVID-19

12 Muscogee County schools will receive help with digital learning.

The state grant in the amount of $776,305.00 was awarded to the Muscogee County District. The district scored a perfect 100 on its application for the Georgia Department of Education’s (GaDOE) Title 1 Section 1003 School Improvement Digital Learning Grant.

The schools that will receive help are:

Baker Middle School

Brewer Elementary School

Carver High School

Davis Elementary School

Dorothy Height Elementary School

East Columbus Magnet Academy

Georgetown Elementary School

Jordan Vocational College and Career Academy

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

Rigdon Road Elementary School

Rothschild Leadership Academy

Wesley Heights Elementary School

“During this time of uncertainty, we are pivoting toward more innovative ways to create equity in our student learning strategies,” said Dr. David Lewis, MCSD Superintendent of Education. “These funds will further advance the development of our digital curriculum and professional development components within our established Personalized Learning initiative, which allowed us to continue digital learning throughout the District in light of closures amid COVID-19.”

The awarded funds will allow the District to further its Personalized Learning initiative with additional digital resources and professional development.