MCSD awarded grant to help targeted schools improve in response to COVID-19

12 Muscogee County schools will receive help with digital learning. 

The state grant in the amount of  $776,305.00 was awarded to the Muscogee County District. The district scored a perfect 100 on its application for the Georgia Department of Education’s (GaDOE) Title 1 Section 1003 School Improvement Digital Learning Grant.

The schools that will receive help are:

  Baker Middle School

  Brewer Elementary School

  Carver High School

  Davis Elementary School

  Dorothy Height Elementary School

  East Columbus Magnet Academy

  Georgetown Elementary School

  Jordan Vocational College and Career Academy

  Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

  Rigdon Road Elementary School

  Rothschild Leadership Academy

  Wesley Heights Elementary School

“During this time of uncertainty, we are pivoting toward more innovative ways to create equity in our student learning strategies,” said Dr. David Lewis, MCSD Superintendent of Education. “These funds will further advance the development of our digital curriculum and professional development components within our established Personalized Learning initiative, which allowed us to continue digital learning throughout the District in light of closures amid COVID-19.”

The awarded funds will allow the District to further its Personalized Learning initiative with additional digital resources and professional development.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories