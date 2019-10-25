MCSD discuss building a new elementary school during the E-SPLOST listening tour

Muscogee County School District started their listening tour this evening for the renewal of the 2020 E-Splost.

Muscogee County school officials asked for input from all of the schools and from that they compiled a wish list. The list included repairs and upgrades. Renewing the e-SPLOST would create a 185-million dollar revenue stream.



Among the ideas floated around–consolidating St. Mary’s Elementary School and Dawson Elementary School and building a new 25 million dollar elementary school .



David Goldberg is the Chief of Operations and Facilities officer for the school board. He says this is one way to begin right-sizing our school system.

“Well, St. Marys and Dawson are both older schools built in the 60’s. They both need work. As we talked in the meeting, St. Marys is built on a very busy road that has a very small driveway. Every morning and afternoon we create a traffic problem there,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg says the new school would be constructed on over twenty-five acres of land on Dawson. It will include all teachers and students from both schools.

The board will approve the list in November and vote in March.