MCSD discusses million dollar projects to help autistic students and students entering the workforce after graduation

Three schools in the Muscogee County School District will be under construction for projects costing more than four million dollars. The three schools are Johnson elementary school, Hannan Magnet Academy and Jordan Vocational High School.

Thanks to funds from the 2015 Education Special Purpose Sales Tax, the two elementary schools will be getting autism centers. Superintendent David Lewis says in 2015 the school district started looking into how they can create a better learning experience for autistic students.

“There’s been a growing need for autism with a better understanding of what autism entails. There’s a very wide spectrum, of students that need to be served through those programs,” Lewis said.

The two autism centers will cost about one million dollars. Jordan Vocational High plans to make renovations with with help from several grants. One being a three million dollar state grant they received in December to help upgrade facilities for their new college and career academy.

“We’re about building our workforce for this community and the region and the college and career academy is specifically designed for that purpose. These enhancements will go into help ensure that the equipment and the facilities are up to the needs of our workforce,” Lewis said.

Construction at Jordan Vocational High School is set to be done August 2023. There isn’t a completion date for the autism centers. The Muscogee County School District says students will still be able to attend class during construction.