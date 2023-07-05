COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Changes are coming for one Muscogee County School, coming soon all students at Fort Middle School will be expected to wear uniforms. The change comes as multiple schools across the district are making the change.

Fort Middle School Principal, Amia Hamilton, addressed the board asking for uniforms to be implemented. Hamilton says, the new dress code will keep the focus on academics and limit distractions.

As apart of the strategic plan to change the culture and have all students on an even playing field, Fort Middle School, has been approved to implement uniforms. Khaki bottoms with white, yellow and blue polos will be the standard. The goal is to keep students focused on the task at hand.

“For many of our students, focusing on clothing and accessories is too distracting and moves them from the primary reason for going to our school.We plan to work hard to make a consistent focus on learning and we believe uniforms is one of the many tools we can use to employ this.” Amia Hamilton – Fort Middle School Principal

This will also ensure every student is held to the same standard. Parents and staff at Fort Middle School were surveyed if they were for or against uniforms. For parents the addition of uniforms are an extra cost to start the school year. Of 451 parents surveyed, 305 said yes to uniforms.

Fort Middle School is working with local partners to create a school closet.

“Students who arrive at school not in uniform will be invited to select suitable attire from our school closet after parents are contacted.” Amia Hamilton – Fort Middle School Principal

They will be identifying families on a need basis, who need support when it comes to free uniforms, they will be paired with community partners. By implementing the uniforms they hope to build and maintain a school wide learning community with clear, and consistently high expectations.