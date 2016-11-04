MCSD invests $56M into new Spencer High School

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Friday marks an important milestone for a Muscogee County School that has been in existence since 1930.

William Spencer High School known for being the first African American high school in Columbus has some major changes underway.

The Muscogee County School Board has approved $56 million for the new Spencer High School. Valerie Fuller, the Director of Communications for the Muscogee County School District, says tax payers voted for a new Spencer.

Although the school holds a lot of history it needed some major improvements.

Fuller said, “There were land concerns and issues with the land, you have numerous structure problems as well as the size of the classrooms.”

The current school’s foundation is cracking. It was built on what’s called plastic soil, mostly clay which experts say expands and contracts. A new school not only solves the safety issue, but students and staff say they’re excited about the resources that will be pumped into the new facility.

Jeffery Jones, the Assistant Principal said, “Our students will have access to the most state of the art facility in the region.”

Millions of dollars invested into our future leaders of tomorrow.

The new Spencer High School on Fort Benning Road is set to be completed by 2018.