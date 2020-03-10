MCSD prepares in the event a case of the coronavirus is idenitified here in the Fountain City

Although there are no cases identified here in Columbus for coronavirus, the Muscogee County School District is still planning ahead if there is ever a need to close schools.

The Director of risk management for the Muscogee County School District updated board members on how they can keep kids safe as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The school board says they’ve contacted their lead custodians to make sure they are thoroughly cleaning around the schools. Superintendent David Lewis would have to make the decision to close schools. He says even if it comes to that, the district has a plan to have students work remotely.

“We have made plans to provide both digital and hard copy assignment for students for up to two weeks,” Lewis said.

Lewis says he has conference calls with the risk management team at least twice a week to receive updates.