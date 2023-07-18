COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Students and parents across the Chattahoochee Valley are preparing for the start of school in the coming weeks. The Muscogee County School District is working towards a seamless transition into the first day of school.

The district’s top priority is getting students registered prior to the first day, something they struggled with last year.

Recently the lines at the Public Education Center to register are over a two hour wait. If you know what school your child is attending you can avoid the line and register at that school. The district says with the proper documentation, an ID and proof of address you can be in and out in 20 minutes.

The new school year comes with new start times, a benefit to bus riders.

“Some were on the bus an hour or an hour and a half just to get to school and almost two hours to get home. The new start times will lessen those times for students on the bus. So we just ask people to be patient, we are going to get your child to school on time.” Kimberly Wright – MCSD Communications Director

The window for transportation registration has already closed, but it’s not too late. The district says they can’t guarantee transportation on the first day for late registration, but hopefully within the first week.

See new start times below:

All Elementary Schools

Doors Open: 7:00 am

School Day Starts: 7:45 am

School Day Ends: 2:15 pm

All Middle Schools

Doors Open: 7:40 am

School Day Starts: 8:10 am

School Day Ends: 3:10 pm

All High Schools

Doors Open: 8:15 am

School Day Starts: 8:45 am

School Day Ends: 4:00 pm