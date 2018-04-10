MCSD releases high school graduation schedule

The Muscogee County School District has released the high school graduation schedule for the 2017-2018 school year. All ceremonies will be held at the Civic Center at the listed times below.

Each ceremony will be made available for live-stream viewing and each school will provide graduates with the scheduled time to line up, walk in, and walk out of the facility.

Graduation Ceremony Schedule Tuesday, May 22, 2018 Early College of Columbus 4:00 p.m. George Washington Carver High School 6:00 p.m. William Henry Spencer High School 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018 Northside High School 4:00 p.m. Kendrick High School 6:30 p.m. Columbus High School 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 25, 2018 Catapult Academy 1:30 p.m. William Henry Shaw High School 3:30 p.m. Hardaway High School 5:30 p.m. Jordan Vocational High School 8:00 p.m. Graduation Rehearsal Schedule Monday, May 21, 2018 George Washington Carver High School 8:00 a.m. William Henry Spencer High School 10:30 a.m. Early College Academy of Columbus 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018 Northside High School 8:00 a.m. Kendrick High School 10:30 a.m. Catapult Academy 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018 Columbus High School 8:00 a.m. William Henry Shaw High School 10:30 a.m. Hardaway High School 1:00 p.m. Jordan Vocational High School 2:30 p.m.

During the ceremony, the District asks attendees and participants to observe the following rules: