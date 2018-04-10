MCSD releases high school graduation schedule

The Muscogee County School District has released the high school graduation schedule for the 2017-2018 school year. All ceremonies will be held at the Civic Center at the listed times below.
Each ceremony will be made available for live-stream viewing and each school will provide graduates with the scheduled time to line up, walk in, and walk out of the facility.
Graduation Ceremony Schedule
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Early College of Columbus
4:00 p.m.
George Washington Carver High School
6:00 p.m.
William Henry Spencer High School
8:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Northside High School
4:00 p.m.
Kendrick High School
6:30 p.m.
Columbus High School
8:30 p.m.
Friday, May 25, 2018
Catapult Academy
1:30 p.m.
William Henry Shaw High School
3:30 p.m.
Hardaway High School
5:30 p.m.
Jordan Vocational High School
8:00 p.m.
Graduation Rehearsal Schedule
Monday, May 21, 2018
George Washington Carver High School
8:00 a.m.
William Henry Spencer High School
10:30 a.m.
Early College Academy of Columbus
1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Northside High School
8:00 a.m.
Kendrick High School
10:30 a.m.
Catapult Academy
1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Columbus High School
8:00 a.m.
William Henry Shaw High School
10:30 a.m.
Hardaway High School
1:00 p.m.
Jordan Vocational High School
2:30 p.m.
During the ceremony, the District asks attendees and participants to observe the following rules:
- Supporters are asked to clap only after each row has been called (named) to allow for the families and guests to hear each student’s name. Those who do not comply may be escorted out of the facility.
- Pictures should be taken from an individual’s seat without interfering with others’ viewing of the ceremony.
- No one is allowed on the floor where graduates are seated.
- No noisemaking devices, balloons, flowers or any item that would distract from the ceremony are allowed inside the facility.
- Gifts and/or exchange of items to graduates should be handled outside the facility, following the graduation ceremony, but not in the hallways as the hallways need to be cleared for other guests and graduates to enter for the next graduation.