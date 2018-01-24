MCSD responds to reports of drug use at Hardaway

The Muscogee County School District is responding to drug use at Hardaway High School.

The district says the incident occurred at Hardaway High School Friday afternoon on January 19.

According to the report, a female student was found ill in a school restroom after ingesting a gummy bear that she received from another female student. The district says the student was immediately examined by medical professionals and released home without any report of serious injury. School administrators then reported the incident to local law enforcement.

The student accused of distributing the gummy bears, which were found positive for medical cannabis, has been charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor offense.

The student was transported to the Muscogee County Jail after a follow up investigation was conducted Monday, January 22. The case remains under investigation with the Police Department.

The school district says: