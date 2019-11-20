MCSD says yes to adding the ESPLOST to the March ballot

Muscogee County school officials voted to have a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Education,or E-SPLOST on the March 24th election ballot.

Columbus residents will decide on whether to renew the sales tax already in place that expires at the end of next year. If renewed the E-SPLOST is expected to generate 185 million dollars.

That money would be used to pay for a number of projects including repairs and renovations at Muscogee County schools. Muscogee County Schools Superintendent David Lewis says the projects will help provide students with the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.

“Well the ESPLOST is focused specifically on capital needs and they are in fact needs. Everything from purchasing new technology that is antiquated at about five years. New school buses, anything that’s a capital need and allowed at the legislation under the SPLOST allowable expenditures. So every student, every school will benefit,” Lewis said.

The school board held listening tours in Columbus informing parents about the E-Splost wish list of projects. The school board made adjustments to the list to add $500,000 worth of renovations to the Veterans Memorial Middle School band room.

The Muscogee county school board will vote to approve the budget list in December.