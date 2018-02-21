MCSD schools surpass state and national AP exam pass rates

The Muscogee County School District says their schools have surpassed both the state and national student AP exam pass rates, according to a report by the College Board.

The College Board has reported, to the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), that Georgia ranks 15th in the nation for the percentage of students passing AP exams.

“The percentage of students who score a 3 or higher on AP exams in the District is at 54.3 percent for 2017, which is above the state (23 percent) and national (22.8 percent) pass rates,” said Patrick Knopf, Director of Research, Accountability, and Assessment.

More than 40 percent of eligible students in Georgia participate in the AP program, which is the 12th highest participation rate in the nation, according to the release provide by GaDOE. Students who obtain AP scores of 3 or higher earn college credit.

“The students and educators responsible for these superior results are to be commended for their commitment to the high standards and rigorous expectations associated with Advanced Placement coursework and exams,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis. “Our students’ success on these internationally recognized exams indicates that they are indeed college-ready and considered highly competitive in the college admissions process. Likewise, I am grateful to our educators for their dedication and willingness to take on the additional training and preparation required to teach courses at this level.”