MCSD sees increase in SAT scores

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Muscogee County School District’s SAT scores are the highest to date. The district’s SAT composite score went up 16 points over the last year, which is the highest composite score since 2006.

School board member Frank Myers says there’s still work that needs to be done.

“I think the most important part about this and the part that’s really not being told by the administration is that these scores have not surpassed the state average in any of the SAT assessments and of course Georgia still lags behind nationally,” Myers said.

According to the Georgia Department of Education, Columbus High and Northside have the highest composite scores in the district.