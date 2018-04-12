MCSD students place at Georgia Move Academy competition

The Georgia Movie Academy has announced its 2018 winners.
There were 53 teams, in this year’s competition, representing the work of more than 300 students throughout South Georgia.
The Muscogee County School District was represented with 17 teams. Four of those teams placed in the competition.
The winners are:
Place
Project Name
School
Students
Sponsor(s)
Best Picture
6-8 Division
“A Case for More Drama in Middle School”
Midland Middle School
Cameron Dodson Riley Ellenburg Ashley Gardner
Alexis Hearn Samantha Saxon Travis Torres Jeremy Veloza
Joshua Wimberly
Jason Thorne and Katti Waller
1st Runner Up
6-8 Division
“Connect For a Case”
Aaron Cohn Middle School
Kerwin Cannon
Keaton Cudd Maggie Goodpaster
Rihyona Robinson Kendall Simmons A’abia Soomro
Leah Cudd and Ginger Maness
2nd Runner Up
6-8 Division
“Connecting Without Connection”
Midland Middle School
Calvin Williams
Carly Couldridge
Bryan Davila
Nathan Singh
Synai Benning-Weeks
Landan Rose
Carsyn Williams
Kymber McLendon
Lorrie Lix and Cynthia Henderson
2nd Runner Up
“Lost Connection”
Shaw High School
Garrek Fuller
Alexandra Hunter Marquise Jones Hannah London Carla Narvaez
Matt Olson
Anna Miller