MCSD students place at Georgia Move Academy competition

The Georgia Movie Academy has announced its 2018 winners.

There were 53 teams, in this year’s competition, representing the work of more than 300 students throughout South Georgia.

The Muscogee County School District was represented with 17 teams. Four of those teams placed in the competition.

The winners are:

Place

Project Name

School

Students

Sponsor(s)

Best Picture

6-8 Division

“A Case for More Drama in Middle School”

Midland Middle School

 

Cameron Dodson Riley Ellenburg Ashley Gardner

Alexis Hearn Samantha Saxon Travis Torres Jeremy Veloza

Joshua Wimberly

Jason Thorne and Katti Waller

1st Runner Up

6-8 Division

“Connect For a Case”

 

Aaron Cohn Middle School

Kerwin Cannon

Keaton Cudd Maggie Goodpaster

Rihyona Robinson Kendall Simmons A’abia Soomro

Leah Cudd and Ginger Maness

2nd Runner Up

6-8 Division

“Connecting Without Connection”

Midland Middle School

Calvin Williams

Carly Couldridge

Bryan Davila

Nathan Singh

Synai Benning-Weeks

Landan Rose

Carsyn Williams

Kymber McLendon

Lorrie Lix and Cynthia Henderson

2nd Runner Up

 

“Lost Connection”

Shaw High School

Garrek Fuller

Alexandra Hunter Marquise Jones Hannah London Carla Narvaez

Matt Olson

Anna Miller

