MCSD takes a look at the 2019 graduation rates

Muscogee County School District discussed the 2019 graduation rates during the board session meeting.



The good news is that the school district has higher graduation rate than the state. The bad news— graduation rates in Muscogee County have ticked downward. Columbus High School has the best score, with a 100 percent graduation rate.

Meanwhile, Jordan High School has the lowest rate, with 69 percent. Muscogee County School superintendent Dr. David Lewis says moving forward he wants to make sure the district does a better job tracking students in the system.

“Going forward we’re going to continue to do a better job of tracking students who come into our system and leave our system in order to make sure they don’t count against our graduation rate as a transient student,” Lewis said.

The graduation rates provided were only for students who graduate in four years. It did not include students who take longer than four years to graduate.

The ACT test scores were not available. The board says they plan to look at those later this year.