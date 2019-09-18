MCSD teacher recognized as one of the nation’s top math teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Columbus High School math teacher Storie Atkins was recently recognized as one of the country’s top math teacher by the Mathematical Association of America.

Atkins was named a winner of the Edyth May Sliffe Award, which is given annually to more than 20 teachers who have had students perform well in the American Mathematics Competitions (AMC).

Award recipients were nominated from the three students of each of the 60 highest scoring teams on the AMC 12. These student were asked to recommend a teacher who in their opinion was most responsible for their success on the AMC 12.

Each winner is awarded $500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the MAA MathFest in Philadelphia, PA from July 29 – Aug. 1, 2020. This is an annual conference for mathematics education and research that draws mathematicians from across the country.

The Mathematical Association of America is the world’s largest community of mathematicians, students, and enthusiasts.