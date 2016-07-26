MCSD to hold improvement plan meetings

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Muscogee County School District is asking for the community’s help to preview the school system’s improvement plan. The school district says this plan known as CLIP includes measurable goals along with strategies and evaluations.

“We allow our parents an opportunity to understand what resources are available, to answer any questions or concerns, and to create that partnership that we need that we must have in order to continue to experience the success that we have,” said school board member Pat Hugley-Green.

The first meeting is Tuesday morning in the Columbus Public Library Auditorium on Macon Road from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The second meeting will be held Tuesday night from 6 to 7 at the Double Churches Middle School Cafeteria. The final meeting will be in the Spencer High School Auditorium on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.