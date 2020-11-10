MCSD to host 2nd annual food and clothing event

The Muscogee County School District is offering clothing and groceries to families in need at its 2nd annual Community Closet Event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Forrest Road Elementary School.

The items to be given away will include gently-used clothing of all sizes for women, men, and children. 

Due to COVID-19, the event will be held outside and permit six shoppers at a time in 30-minute increments. All attendees should observe District safety expectations for required masks/face coverings, social distancing, and screening procedures (e.g. temperature checks). 

Forrest Road Elementary School is located at 6400 Forrest Road.

