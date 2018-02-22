MCSD urging additional safety precautions as concerns for school safety rise nationally

In response to national concerns regarding school safety, the Muscogee County School District is urging all District stakeholders to implement additional safety precautions on and off campus. The District will continue to reinforce specific policies and procedures to address potential and active threats across all campuses and sites.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by the senseless and heinous tragedy that occurred at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School,” said Superintendent David Lewis. “Parents and communities across the nation are understandably concerned for the safety of their children and school employees, as are we at the Muscogee County School District. For this reason the MCSD has taken a proactive and aggressive approach in preparation for a possible active shooter situation. Working in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, district officials provide training in active shooter incidents to include a family reunification exercise, as well as unannounced drills in schools throughout the year. In addition, the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) funding has enabled the district to install various monitoring devices and safety equipment in all schools throughout the district.”

According to the school district, district-wide safety measures are implemented in accordance with State law which requires a safety plan for each school. Each school designates an on-site safety team, led by a coordinator, which meets each month and conducts threat assessments in collaboration with law enforcement. Safety plans are comprehensive and include standard operating procedures regarding emergency responses, including acts of violence such as civil disturbances, armed intruders, mass casualties or hostage situations.

Due to the unfortunate trend of gun violence seen across campuses nationwide, resulting in mass casualties, the District is reinforcing its formal visitor check-in and check-out policies:

All visitors must check in at the front office of the school to gain entry.

Visitors must present state issued identification such as a Driver’s License, passport or military I.D. to receive a visitor pass from the school.

Each visitor must indicate his/her destination in the school and proceed to that area only.

Each visitor must display his/her school-issued pass at all times while on campus.

In addition to reinforcing the formal visitor process, the District is encouraging all parents, students, and personnel to be vigilant in upholding the District’s weapons policy and report threats made to schools, students, or personnel, in consideration of the following: