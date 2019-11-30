MCSD uses technology to address safety concerns in schools

The Muscogee County School District is turning to technology in the form of an app to help address bullying and other dangerous issues facing students.

The idea to use an app first came up at a school board meeting a couple of months ago. Students and parents can download the app to their phones or tablets and report incidents like bullying or people making threats.



The app is called the Safe Schools Alert System. The Director of Communications for the school district Mercedes Parham says the app allows the district to monitor concerns on a 24/7 basis.

“Well I think anytime you have a safety concern that you’re viewing right in front of you there could be a concern about revealing your identity and you have to follow up with more details and it allows us to have dialogue with that person without having to identify them. It gives us the opportunity to identify the safety concern and it’s a win win for both,” Parham said.

The app is available on the Apple app store or Google Play. The code for the district is 1897.