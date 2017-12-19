MCSD votes to hire Joann Redden as new special education director

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School Board also approved a new Special Education Director despite some objections.

Joann Redden was voted in with school board members John Thomas and Frank Myers voting against the hire and Kia Chambers abstaining from the vote.

Thomas expressed concerns with her resume, which he said had unexplained gaps in employment and improper use of certain special education terms, including the use of the word ‘slow.’

Cathy Williams said she had constituents voice concerns, but she said Redden came recommended. Williams did request that Dr. Lewis present the board with candidates for a ‘second-in-command’ for Redden as soon as possible.