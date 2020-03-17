MCSD will start an alternative meal service plan while schools are closed due to concerns over the coronavirus

The Muscogee County School District will start distributing meals throughout the community tomorrow while schools are closed due to the concern over the coronavirus.

Superintendent David Lewis says over the last week- and a half his team has been putting together a plan to help students remotely. Several schools will be handing out meals during lunch hours.

Busses will also be stationed outside of several apartment complexes. Lewis says the district’s main goal is to make sure all students continue to get all the necessary resources they’re accustomed to getting at school.

“That’s the great thing about public schools. We serve all of the students. And all means all. That means students with disabilities, students who speak different languages, students who have internet connectivity, and those who don’t. We are committed to serving all of them. As evidence by the feeding plan, and the various resources we provided both hard copy and internet based,” Lewis said.

Lewis says this meal plan isn’t just to benefit the 32,000 students the district serves but anyone under the age of 18. The student must be present in order to receive the meal.

Student meals will be provided each day, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the following school sites:

· Baker Middle School

· Carver High School

· J.D. Davis Elementary School

· Dawson Elementary School

· Double Churches Middle School

· Fox Elementary School

· Key Elementary School

· Spencer High School

Buses will also deliver meals to the following sites, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:

· Elizabeth Canty Apartments

· Chase Homes

· Eagle Trace Apartments

· Kendrick High School (front of school area)

· Warren Williams Apartments

· Whisperwood Apartments

· Wilson Apartments

Meals will be available from March 17-27th.



