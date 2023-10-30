COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As children head out for Trick-or-Treating and other Halloween festivities tomorrow, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has the resources parents need to keep their children safe from predators.

With over 500 registered sex offenders across Muscogee County, the Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force keeps an up to date online database.

“We go out and verify where they live at, and where they work at, on a monthly basis so that information is always up to date.” Captain John Thomas – Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Prior to trick or treating in any given neighborhood parents can go online and track offenders based on a neighborhood’s address. There they will find a first and last name and a photo of the offender. At the end of the day they encourage parents to keep a close eye.

“Parents, caretakers, guardians, just stay vigilant, watch your children. Watch the interaction they are having with the person at the house they’re trick or treating at.” Captain John Thomas – Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Instead of going door to door, there are other options.

“There are plenty of opportunities in Muscogee County to utilize different resources for trick or treating.” Captain John Thomas – Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Captain Thomas says many Churches and non-profit organizations hold events.

“From a safety standpoint, it would probably trend to be a lot safer, than just having a kid go to a random neighborhood.” Captain John Thomas – Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Before enjoying some sweets, Captain Thomas encourages parents to check the candy collected is completely enclosed and not tampered with.