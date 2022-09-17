COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man has been arrested after reports he was masturbating at the Riverwalk on Saturday.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, Nickolas Taylor was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, and charged with Felony Public Indecency 3rd Degree.

Countryman said Taylor’s arrest follows reports made to the sheriff’s office of a man “flashing his genitals and masturbating on a park bench at the Riverwalk.”

Multiple witnesses identified Taylor as the suspect in the incident, according to Countryman.

Taylor was taken into custody by deputies with the Sex Offender Task Force. He has been transported to the Muscogee County Jail.