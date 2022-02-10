MCSO: Teen ‘gang members’ arrested in vehicle break-ins at Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two juveniles have been arrested following multiple vehicle break-ins at Peachtree Mall. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Wednesday, deputies responded to Peachtree Mall following reports of vehicle break-ins at the mall. The suspects ran away, but were soon captured by deputies.

Officials have identified the suspects as two 16-year-olds. According to officials, both the teens had guns on them when deputies approached them and one of the teens tried pulled a gun on the deputies, but accidentally dropped the gun and it fell inside their pants. At that point, deputies were able to secure the weapon and arrest the teens.

“I would like to commend the work of all of the responding supervisors and deputies for their quick thinking and excellent teamwork to prevent this situation from having a more tragic outcome. Job well done to all deputies,” said Countryman.

According to officials, both the teens are known gang members.