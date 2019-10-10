Meet Miss Alabama 2019: Kelly Hutchinson!

There’s a new Miss Alabama USA in town and she’s one of our very own!

Miss Auburn-Opelika Kelly Hutchinson earned her crown Saturday at the Gogue Performing Arts Center.

Hutchinson says as the new Miss Alabama USA, she’d looking forward to promoting her platform on cancer research. Hutchinson lost her father to cancer when she was 15 and says she wants to help other children going through what she did.

“Something that I would really like to start is an organization for children with parents who are battling cancer or who have battled cancer. It’s something that you truly don’t know what it’s like to go through until you’ve been through it. I think that creating an organization to provide a community for children with other people who know what they’re going through could be really beneficial, and it’s something that we really need to have to support those children,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says she’s also excited to represent Alabama and hopefully take home the Miss USA crown in May.

She’ll be competing against the future Miss Georgia USA who will be crowned in November.