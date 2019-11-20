Meet Orion: Pet of the Week from Paws Humane in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Paws Humane wants you to meet Orion!
Orion is just one of many adorable pets available for adoption at Paws!
Mary Yenter joins Greg Loyd to talk about Orion and thank the community for its support during a recent fundraiser.
