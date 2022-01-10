Meet the candidates: Opelika City Council Ward 3 Special Election

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Voting booths open at seven Tuesday morning at Denson Drive Rec Center for a special city council election. The election comes shortly after the passing of former council member Dr.Robert Lofton, who retired one year into his term due to his battle with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Timothy Aja, Winford Ashmore, Sherri Reese, and Terry Hanners are on Tuesdays’ Ballot for the Ward 3 council seat in Opelika.

Aja, a Navy Reserve commanding officer who taught ROTC at Auburn, owns an investment firm and is a Chamber of Commerce ambassador. He and his wife have a daughter in Opelika City Schools. Problem-solving and negotiating are his strengths.

“To shape an environment where both businesses can succeed, and individual citizens can succeed. When our city prospers, it’s better for everyone. It’s one team, one fight to put Opelika’s best foot forward,” said Aja.

Opelika-native Winford Ashmore is a 25-year math educator working towards his Ph.D. Ashmore says helping solve problems in the classroom and the community is his passion.

“Teaching is such a rewarding career for me to see the kids grasp new concepts and see the light bulb go off. I am the candidate for the people, and I will be very transparent, and their concerns are my concerns,” said Ashmore.

Terry Hanners has called Opelika home for 18 years. The West Georgia graduate and Navy Veteran have three decades of business ownership.

“On the city council, you are not just making decisions for your district; you are doing it city-wide. I have been in business all these years, next with my neighbors, trying to make a living and making that paycheck last. I am here for the citizens,” said Hanners.

Opelika’s Sherri Reese is 24 year Army veteran. Reese has earned her masters and coaches track and field at Opelika High School. She has a teenage son and volunteers in her community.

“I have the skills to help the city. In my 24 years in the military, I have worked with the Inspector General to get to the root of an issue and find solutions. As a drill sergeant, I am used to standing in the front and leading. In recruitment, I am used to selling my ideas to the people, and being in the military, I know how to care for people,” said Reese.

Polls Close 7 PM Tuesday. News 3 will bring you the results as soon as they are in.