Meet your new year fitness goals while supporting our military heroes with the ‘Patriot Challenge’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 2022 marks 10 years of the ‘Patriot Challenge’. Galant fews nationwide fundraising event raises awareness for active duty and veteran military members as they transition or reintegrate into society.

By signing up for the ‘Patriot Challenge’, as a team or individually, participants are encouraged to commit to 565 miles of any time of physical fitness activity. It began when Army Ranger Cory Smith ran 565 miles from Fort Benning to his home in Indiana. Smith had a difficult transition back to civilian life and wanted to raise awareness to the struggles military members have when they return home.

“This helps give one on one individualized transitional services to military members, those transitional services help the veteran or active duty transition back into civilian life or reintegrate into civilian life after years served in the military.” Candice Christian – Local Director for Patriot Challenge

The nationwide event brings the military community and civilian patriots together. Locally, in Columbus, two gyms are helping teams and individuals meet their goals, Max Fitness of Columbus and YMCA of Columbus all you have to do is register for the Patriot Challenge at either location.