COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A lot of people are dreaming big – and spending big – Friday as the MegaMillions jackpot is at an astounding $1.2 billion dollars.

That’s right, billion with a B. And it’s gone up 100 million dollars today.

The MegaMillions that’s now the MegaBillions.

It has taken a while for the jackpot to top $1 billion dollars. There have been 29 drawings since the last winner on of all days — April 15th.

Now that it’s the second highest MegaMillions jackpot in the game’s history, people who don’t normally play are taking their chances.

And a lot of those people are coming from Alabama – one of just five states that does not participate in the MegaMillions lottery.

In fact, Alabama has no lottery. Georgia has had the state lottery since 1993 and over nearly three decades it has produced $25 billion for educational purposes.

Listen to what one clerk said of the rush for tickets as the drawing draws near.

“It’s been crazy,” said Tabitha Jones. “People have been driving in all day. We’ve got people driving in from Alabama. So, it’s going to be a busy day today. … We sell a lot of MegaMillons anyway. But now it seems like sales are going to triple, quadruple because everybody wants to buy a ticket today.”

The drawing tonight at 11 in Atlanta. You can see that drawing on WRBL.

If there is no winner tonight, next Tuesday’s MegaMillions jackpot could approach the record of more than $1.5 billion back in October 2018.