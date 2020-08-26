MEMA provides update as Hurricane Laura approaches Gulf Coast

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on Hurricane Laura.

MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel provided an update about the storm’s projected impacts on the state. He said the storm is expected to bring dangerous weather, including tornadoes and flooding.

Hancock and Harrison counties are expected to receive two to four feet of storm surge.

MEMA also deployed a search and rescue team to help out with the efforts in Louisiana.

