Memorial Weekend First Alert Forecast, with afternoon pop-up storms

We are now in transition with a slow moving warm front lifting across the region, with more humidity and unstable air that produced severe thunderstorms Friday evening. Many reports trees that toppled over in Clay, Webster, and Meriwether Counties in Georgia. One inch hail reported in Lee and Barbour Counties.

The front will be draped across northern Alabama and Georgia for most of the day Saturday. This will be the area which storms will fire-up along the entire line, so this will give us mainly partly sunny skies, with a sporadic pop-up shower or storm but not as numerous as today.

And just when you thought afternoon storms would be out, guess again the front will sag south across all our east Alabama Counties Sunday afternoon through Memorial Day. Expect more cloud cover than sun for the start of next week.