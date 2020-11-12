Mercer Medicine cuts ribbon for new clinic in rural Clay/Randolph County area

Mercer Medicine officials cut the ribbon for a new clinic in Fort Gaines, Georgia that will provide health care to residents of rural West Georgia.

Mercer Medicine Clay County opened earlier this month at 101 Harford Road, the site of the county’s former hospital.

Mercer Medicine Clay County provides primary care services, including annual physicals, DOT physicals, immunizations, X-ray, EKGs, point-of-care testing and lab work, to the citizens of Clay, Randolph and surrounding counties. Additional services will be available in the coming months.

“We are bringing high-quality primary care services to Clay County and the West Georgia area,” said Jean Sumner, M.D., dean of the School of Medicine. “This is a beautiful area with good people, and we sincerely appreciate the support we have received from the community and its leaders. We look forward to working with patients and health professionals here.”

The clinic hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mercer Medicine Clay County is staffed by Dr. A.S. Ghiathi, a board certified family physician and Jennifer Sanders, a certified assistant and other health care professionals.

A grant from the OneGeorgia Authority in addition to local contributions helped to refurbish thr 4,885-square foot clinic.