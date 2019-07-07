Mercy Med, Big Dog Running Company raise awareness for uninsured people

28.3 million people did not have health insurance in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Between nine and 14 percent of people in Georgia and Alabama suffered the same problem.

Mercy Med of Columbus, Georgia is doing their best to raise awareness on that issue. The organization along with Big Dog Running Company held their annual “5-miler” this morning.

Today, more than 200 runners took off from Lake Oliver and ran five miles to 12th and Broadway in support of the cause.

Mercy Med is a primary care doctor’s office. They’re a nonprofit organization trying to get the word out about the health insurance crisis.

“At Mercy Med, we try to help people get healthcare who have a difficult time getting it. We charge a sliding fee for the uninsured, take a lot of people with Medicaid and help them with primary care and some specialties and so that’s what today is all about,” says Bill Holbrook, Director of Development at Mery Med.

Mercy Med and Big Dog Running Company hold two races annually, a 5-miler around this time and a 10K on Labor Day.