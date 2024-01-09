MERWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Meriwether County Fire Rescue said that a woman was rescued from a flooded car on Tuesday.

According to Meriwether County Fire Rescue (MCF), MCFR was dispatched to a vehicle flooding with a person trapped inside on Beaver Lake Road in Gay, Georgia.

After arriving on the scene, MCFR says personnel made contact with the person trapped in the car and she told personnel she was uninjured but unable to get out of the car.

At the time, MCFR said the female driver had the passenger window rolled down and sitting on the windowsill of the vehicle. Upson County EMA was contacted and the water rescue team arrived on the scene and brought the female to safety.

Although the female was rescued, and the worst was avoided, the Meriwether County Fire Rescue is reminding locals to, “not cross flooded roads and always remain aware of road conditions during flash flood and flood warnings. Conditions can change rapidly.”