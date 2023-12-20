MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Meriwether County School System gathered at Manchester High School on Wednesday morning to celebrate winning a recent grant.

High school staff and community members joined together as Daniel Sanders, supervisor of local McDonald’s, presented the school with a $20,000 check in this year’s Golden Grants Program. Alongside the check, teachers were treated to an appreciation breakfast.

The initiative is dedicated to assisting schools and non-profit organizations serving K-12 children.

These funds will go to the Wraparound Community Access to Resources and Education (CARE) Closets program — an initiative focused on serving in-need students within the Meriwether County School System.

Wraparound CARE Closets aims to address needs such as clothing, toiletries, hygiene products, school supplies, shelf-stable food, counseling services, academic support, mentor services, health care services and laundry facilities.

The school system shared these photos of the celebration with WRBL: