METRA ridership up 15% after service adds three new routes

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus METRA has recently added three new bus routes. Now, they say the number of riders has increased because of those routes. METRA says that on average, 4,500 people ride the bus each day. That’s up 15% from last year.

METRA has expanded its service due to a $22.4 million TSPLOST boost.

The new routes include the trolley from Midtown to Uptown, AIrport Thruway to Veterans Parkway, and Warms Springs Road to Weems Road. News 3 spoke with bus riders to see what they think of the changes overall.

“I’m from Detroit and I catch the bus, and I’m not familiar because they changed the schedules on you and they change the routes, but no one knows about it,” rider Rochelle Parker said. “To me, they’re not informative enough to the people that cater to the bus station.”

METRA director Rosa Evans says they’re constantly looking for innovative ways to improve service. That includes examining the latest technology to add to the bus fleet.

“We are looking at bus app locators where people can actually see where the bus is,” Evans said. “And most city transits have this, so they can see where the bus is. So if you go on your smart phone, your phone or Android you can locate your bus.”

METRA is currently considering adding Wi-Fi to all of their buses.