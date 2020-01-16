Mexico unveils ‘El Chapo’ Beer

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO (CBS News) – Have a cold one, have an “El Chapo” beer.

That is the message that a Mexican brewery wants to give drinkers with the launch of a beer dedicated to the infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The beer is part of the “El Chapo 701” brand, a company owned by his daughter Alejandrina Guzman and which is inspired by her father.

The company has already released a clothes line and hopes the beer will get the greenlight from authorities to go on sale in bars across the country and beyond.

“El Chapo” is currently in U.S. custody after receiving a life sentence for drug trafficking offenses in July 2019.

Although reviled by some, Guzman is admired by others in Mexico for having built a billion-dollar drug empire.

