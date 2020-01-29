Micah’s Promise explains the importance of hope and healing for victims of sex trafficking

In 2019, Georgia Cares reported that over 1,000 children were identified as victims of sex trafficking. Bobbi Starr with Micah’s Promise says her job is to fight every day for those children.

“This was our first of many, hope and healing luncheons because we need the community to help us bring hope and healing to these girls,” Starr said.

Over 500 people attended the luncheon. Starr says she hopes this luncheon brings awareness to the cause and helps her raise funds for a therapeutic center to help young girls. She invited a marine veteran to speak to the crowd about why hope and healing were so important to him after serving in Afghanistan.

“When you’re in the military, you have your unit, you have your team, you have your job, you have your purpose. You have a community around you that’s kind of always making you better and always looking out for you in a lot of ways and when you get out that’s difficult to find and difficult to replicate,” Craig Grossi said.

While serving Grossi made a four-legged friend named Fred. He says where ever he was Fred was. When he returned from Afghanistan, he says Fred was the only one he shared the same experiences with.

“I’m so grateful to have come here today to provide a little bit of perspective about what is possible when you share, what is possible when you open up and Fred has taught me that,” Grossi said.

Grossi says Post Traumatic Stress Disorder does not discriminate. He says hope and healing start with being vulnerable and finding a community like Micah’s Promise.

Micah’s promise has met its goal to start building a therapeutic facility. They need about $500,000 more to be fully staffed and equipped to operate the therapeutic home.

For more information about Craig Grossi and Fred’s story, click here.