Mid 90s coupled with humidity is a dangerous mix

The heat peaked in the lower 90’s this afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms are possible later this evening.

The reason for this is from the stable cap during the heat of the day and this will eventually pop after sunset giving the term of nocturnal thunderstorm activity across the region.

Temperatures will gradually increase Thursday through the weekend. Isolated afternoon showers will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, afternoon showers will become stray and temperatures will get up into the high 90’s.

This weekend, stray afternoon showers are expected Saturday afternoon but will become isolated by Sunday afternoon. But, still looking to have plenty of sunshine and those temperatures will remain in the upper 90’s.