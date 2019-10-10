Middle East Update: Turkey invades Syria

(CBS News) Plumes of smoke rose from the border town of Tal Abyad in Syria as Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Turkish ground troops continued their advance against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria began on Wednesday after US troops pulled back from the area, paving the way for Turkey’s assault on Syrian Kurdish forces, long been allied with the US

The ministry said Turkish jets and artillery struck 181 targets east of the Euphrates River since the incursion started.

Turkey says it intends to create a “safe zone” that would push Kurdish militia away from its border and eventually allow the repatriation of up to two million Syrian refugees.

The Turkish invasion is widely condemned around the world.