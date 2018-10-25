Midland mom wants answers about mystery illness that paralyzed her daughter

A Columbus area mom whose 2 year old daughter is one of three in Georgia fighting a mystery illness, wants answers.

Doctors in Atlanta know the name of the illness, but they don’t know very much about this polio-like condition. It’s called Acute Flaccid Myelitis or AFM and the CDC says 155 cases are being investigated across the country.

Abigail Palacios, 2, was unable to move when she arrived at a hospital in Atlanta in September. Now only her left arm remains paralyzed. Her mom Erica is still baffled, as are doctors.

“They don’t know, the doctors are sending these kids home and while they’re sitting there in front of them a virus is attacking their spine,” said Erica Palacios of Midland, Ga.

AFM affects the spinal cord area called gray matter and causes muscles to weaken.

Abigail had a cold in early September, along with three of her siblings. They got better, but Abigail developed a double ear infection. By mid September, her condition changed dramatically.

“Then around September 13, she woke up and her left arm was completely paralyzed.”

Abigail was diagnosed in Atlanta.

“We don’t know a lot about the long-term prognosis of AFM right now. That’s something we’re still learning about,” said Dr. Laura Jones, Children’s Health Care of Atlanta.

Whatever doctors did at Scottish Rite, Erica says her daughter’s condition has improved greatly. She couldn’t move by the time she had arrived in Atlanta. Today Abigail is sitting up, feeding herself, and walking, but still no answers.

“We don’t know if it was an ant bite, mosquito bite. We don’t know if it was something she ate, she drank, if it’s something I did or someone else did, we don’t know what happened. She just woke up and hey I’m sick and then now she’s paralyzed.”

Erica Palacios wants to be the voice of AFM along with her daughter and fight for answer for parents. She will not go gentle into that good night. Erica is taking Abigail to see a surgeon next week about the possibility of nerve transfers for her daughter.