Migraines worse in summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. – It’s estimated that every 10 seconds, someone in the U.S. goes to the emergency room complaining of head pain and more than one million visits are for acute migraine headaches.

Amy Bailey has been suffering from migraines since she was a child.

Bailey said, “In the right side of the back of my head around the right eyes and it feels like someone is punching me in the back of my head.”

Dr. Farrukh Khan, a Neurologist from Columbus Neurology Associates, says they get 5 to 7 people complaining of migraines each day.

Khan said, “Migraines are a very common condition especially among women. Studies have shown that one out of three women will get a migraine headache sometime during their life.”

Khan says there are a few things that cause migraines, “sunlight is a big trigger, hormonal changes in women and girls and certain foods with MSG are well known triggers.”

Bailey says being in the sunlight can make her headaches more severe.

“Sometimes I just want to work in the dark and be in a completely dark room because of the light sensitivity that it causes you to have,” said Bailey.

Bailey has a set routine every night. She takes medication and gets botox every three months.

Khan says if you continually get migraines be careful what medicines you take.

Khan said, “Sometimes these medications do what we call medication rebound headaches which is when your body starts getting used to these medications and when a certain level of these medications are not present in your system you get an adverse headache.”

Bailey has been a patient of Dr. Khan’s for a few years now and she’s starting to see results.

“My headaches have been a little bit better than what they used to be,” said Bailey.

If you are constantly getting migraines Dr.Khan says you should see a Neurologist who specializes in treatment and pain prevention.