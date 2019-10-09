The readings will remain on the mild side now throughout Saturday before our next cold front swings through. The rest of this forecast continues to be warm in the afternoons, and yes dry…Overnight lows are comfortably cooler dipping into the lower to mid-60s…Look for those upper 50s for lows by Sunday when the cool front swings through, with a few showers at best somewhere in the region, nothing measurable. Mid 80s for highs and partly sunny skies and a weak warm front lifts back north, with the possibility of a few sporadic showers. Not holding my breath for measurable rainfall but stay tuned. We still are above our weekly averages this time of year.
Mild days and pleasant mornings but still no measurable rainfall
