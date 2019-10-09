Military members attend the 2019 Congressional Military Family Caucus Summit

Fort Benning, GA (WRBL) Over 100 folks gathered at the National Infantry Museum this morning for the Congressional Military Family Caucus Summit.

The event was hosted by Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop and Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

A panel discussion touched on issues affecting military families, such as employment, education, and healthcare.

The Congressional representatives agree it is important to hear the challenges that military members are facing.\

“Support of the military families is vitally important because it impacts the service of military members. If you have a happy family you have a much happier military member,” said Senator Sanford Bishop, Georgia Democratic 2nd District.

The caucus has been around for 10 years educating military members and providing services to those who need it.