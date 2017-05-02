3rd Biennial Gainey Cup Competition kicks off at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Some people at Fort Benning witnessed quite a show Monday night. Monday kicked off the 3rd Biennial Gainey Cup Competition. Weapons were fired, including huge tanks.

While at Fort Benning, we caught up with Retired Command Sergeant Major William Joe Gainey, who the competition is named after. He’s had 22 different assignments in his more than 30 year career.

He told News 3 that Monday’s combat demonstration which was pretty intense wasn’t even close to the real thing.

Monday kicked off the four-day competition where 24 six man Calvary scout teams battle it out to prove who’s the number one scout squad in the United States Army. Teams from all over the world are participating.

“17 from the regular Army, three from the Army National Guard, four international teams: two from Canada, and one the UK and one from the Netherlands,” says Colonel Thomas Felty.

Some of them gathered on Red Cloud Range at Fort Benning.

“When the tanks go off you felt the concussion. Multiply that by ten and that’s what it’s like to be in a fire fight,” says Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. William Gainey.

Gainy describes more about what an actual combat scene is like.

“Imagine the tanks shooting, the Bradleys shooting, the Apaches who is not here shooting, all at the same time, the Morter Rounds shooting, Artilleries shooting and you’re shooting,” says Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. William Gainey.

His more than 30 years experience includes being the first senior enlisted adviser, the the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. He served on some 20 assignments.

“My function was to be the demolition guy be the Infantry connection to destroy stuff,” says Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. William Gainey.

The retired Command Sergeant Major says some things about the demonstration brought back memories.

“I would go out first, report with the radio like they said..and call in the heavy guys,” says Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. William Gainey.

He says, when soldiers are in combat, one thing comes to mind.

“When you’re walking..you don’t have to be in a tank…doing anything…when you see that he or you or someone is in danger…in your brain a button clicks on… It’s called survival.,” says Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. William Gainey.

The Gainey Cup Competition will wrap up Thursday morning at 11. It's open to the public.