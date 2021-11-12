Army Major returns home from deployment, surprises son at Spartanburg Co. school

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – New Prospect Elementary school is honoring the military in its annual Veterans Day ceremony. This year’s event is especially meaningful for Maj. John Mayer and his family.

On Thursday, the Mayer family, with the help of the school, created a memory that will last a lifetime.

“Sometimes timing is impeccable with the military, but things just lined up perfectly,” said Maj. Mayer.

Maj. John Mayer, part of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, returned home earlier than expected from his from his fourth deployment.

“This deployment I was gone for ten months,” said Maj. Mayer.

He said the first thing on his agenda was to surprise his son, Logan.

“He is my little buddy. He obviously means the world to me and you know, its been a long time since I’ve seen him, almost a year. So, of course the first thing I wanted to do was see this little guy as soon as I could,” said Maj. Mayer.

On Veterans Day, New Prospect Elementary School made it happen.

“I reached out to his first grade teacher, Ms. Jones, and asked her if she could have him do a piece of writing about his dad being in the military,” said Shameka Dawkins, Principal at New Prospect Elementary School.

Logan read the poem aloud during the Veterans Day ceremony in front of both parents and students at the school. Little did he know, he would soon receive an unexpected visitor.

During an interview with 7News, Logan was asked how he felt to have his dad back home.

“Very happy,” said Logan Mayer, with a smile stretched from ear to ear. “I ran to him. I gave him a lot of hugs.”

“I wanted to cry to be honest,” said Dawkins. “Just to be able to see him finally be able to hug his father after many, many months was just such a great feeling.”

Now both Logan and his dad are picking right back up where they left off. On Thursday, the two went out for a much-needed day of fun together. Logan said bowling may be on the agenda and there will be plenty of time spent together.