Army to delay movement of all future soldiers

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – The United States Army has temporarily delayed the movement of all future soldiers, effective April 6.

The delay includes those scheduled to go to the Maneuver Center of Excellence’s one-station unit training brigades. Soldiers currently in training will continue while under the screening and monitoring guidelines implemented last month.

This delay is a two-week tactical pause to ensure the continuation of appropriate safety measures are operating effectively a training installations for future soldiers, according to Army officials.

“A tactical pause will allow all the Army training centers, of which we’re one of them, to continue to set the conditions in place to ensure that we have a safe and secure environment for new Soldiers to

arrive,” said Commanding General Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito. “And a safe and secure environment

under the COVID-19 risk that we have now to continue to train the Soldiers we have. And also have a

safe environment for training, medical support to all the Soldiers, civilians and families that we have here at Fort Benning.”

Officials say that the MCoE and Fort Benning are continuing to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 while protecting the health and safety of the communities at and near the base.

“Most recently, the MCoE and Fort Benning commanding general issued General Order No. 1,

restricting movement, which means military personnel who reside on post are restricted from leaving the installation except for necessity. This includes healthcare needs, grocery shopping, and essential postal, banking and laundry services or purchasing gas. Outdoor physical activities such as running, walking and biking are encouraged and authorized. However, follow the recommendation of five or fewer,” Fort Benning officials said in a statement.

The order also makes it so military personnel who live off post can only travel from home to Fort Benning for military duties or out of necessity. Travel to off-post facilities is only authorized for necessity, too.