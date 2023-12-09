COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The uniforms the U.S. Military Academy will wear Saturday against Navy has special meaning to a group of old 3rd Infantry Division soldiers.

Listen to Bobby Ball a young lieutenant not too far removed from his cadet days at West Point when he found himself in the battle for Baghdad on April 5, 20023.

“These numbers mean something,” said Ball. “The first thing that I see when I see is the decal. These are number markings that reflect the unit designators. Every brigade, battalion, company, and platoon has a different number, marking on the chevron. You see these numbers. When we crossed from Kuwait into Iraq, you see these numbers. When we fought north, we see these numbers. During Thunder Run into Baghdad, we saw these numbers. For the 3rd Infantry Division these numbers are personal.”

As personal as that run into Baghdad to topple the regime of Sadam Hussian. Andy Hilmes, then a 30-year-old captain, was the company commander of the unit selected for the risky mission.

“The war plans never had us going into the city,” Hilmes said. “But we had rehearsed and prepared for that contingency. It was uneasy because we knew the city was heavily defended. And we were facing a very unknown situation.”

Chris Tucker remembers when Hilmes came back from that meeting. He was a young enlisted soldier.

“He came back and before he gathered everybody together, I remember the look on his face,” Tucker said. “He had to take that tactical pause. All right, compose myself, and let’s give the message.”

William Banello Jr. was the command sergeant major and he remembers it well, too.

“We had done a lot of training. We had done an extensive amount of preparation,” Banello said. “But none of it included a combat column into an urban area. A major metropolitan area. We had done a lot of training to get ready for what we thought the war was going to materialize to be. But it wasn’t that.”

And Ball had the best view of the rolling battlefield that day. He was the commander of the lead tank taking the fight into the city.

“At the time, there was no other place I would rather be,” he said. “And I think that’s true for every tanker in our battalion. I think every one of us would step up and would take point. We’ve got a mission. We are trained for this. And there’s only one way home. And that’s through Baghdad. So send me.”

Tucker was a native of the north Georgia mountains, he enlisted after 9-11 and knew his new calling would thrust him into battle. And he found a home and a family inside the tank company.

“The Navy said I wasn’t smart enough. The Marine Corps couldn’t guarantee me the job I wanted,” Tucker said. “And the Army said we could put you on a tank. Showed me really cool video of them going across shooting on the move. And I said, ‘That’s me.’ So, I got hooked.”

So, Saturday afternoon when the colors of the 3rd Infantry Division and Thunder Run are on display during America’s Game, it will be a point of pride for the men who made that run two decades ago.

“Everything about these jerseys is symbolic,” Ball said. ” The desert colors. These black numbers are sandblasted. All of our vehicles were weathered looking like this one because of the extreme environment we put them in. All of that has symbolic meaning to us. And it’s pretty cool because they players on Saturday, especially the West Point players, the Army players, a lot of them are going to be doing the exact same thing and be performing and leading missions like this one possibly in a few months or a couple of years.”

They will also remember one of their brothers who did not make it home.

Staff Sgt. Stevon Booker was a tanker. And when the West Point football team puts on the 3rd ID uniforms for the Navy game, those who served alongside Booker will take time to remember him.

“We used to always joke in our company that the Abrams tank was a lot like Steve, because Steve was very loud. And you heard him before you saw him,” Hilmes said.

Booker met his fate on the 3rd Armor Division’s run into Baghdad.

“He was leaning out of his tank hatch engaging the enemy with his rifle, defending his tank, defending his crew when he was killed,” Hilmes said. “And that was just one of probably a dozen different heroic things that he did on that day alone.”

Booker received the Distinguished Service Cross – the nation’s second highest military honor for valor – for what he did that day.

He was a hard-nosed soldier – who commanded the respect of those in his unit. He was the first person Chris Tucker met when he showed up at Fort Stewart.

“I wear his memorial band on my wrist,” Tucker said. “Guys like that, you have a connection to. There’s only a few of us he actually liked. And so, … the lessons that he taught me throughout my career, helped make me who I am today. So, there isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t think about him.

Banello said that Booker was a leader.

“And you could tell beyond the shadow of a doubt, he cared about everybody,” Banello said. “He had a lot of care and concern about his crew. But I think he had a lot of care and concern about everybody around him – everybody in his company; everybody in hiss task force. He was just one of those guys.”

The Army’s new M-1 tank will be named after Booker and another former tanker.

“He was a tough leader,” Ball said. “And at times troops didn’t like it. But he did it because that’s what saves lives on the field. And that’s exactly what he did for his troops. For the Army to recognize this uniform from Thunder Run, I think it’s special for his family and for the other soldiers we lost during the mission.”