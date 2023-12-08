

West Point, New York – Unique designs aren’t usually found in the United States Army. That policy changes for one day. When the West Point Black Knights line up against their bitter rivals from the Naval Academy In their annual football showdown.



“This is the one time of the year we get to showcase the United States Army like its history. Something that has such a rich and deep history. And we’re honored to just be able to just be a small tid-bit of being able to you know kind of show off some of the history and stories these soldiers that mean so much to us,” said West Point director of football equipment Tommy Cancalosi.



This year the Black Knights will wear custom jerseys that honor the 3rd Infantry Division. While the public got to see these jerseys for the first time this month, Cancalosi says this was a years long process to get this look right.



“It’s about a two year process. It is a collaboration between our Athletic Department, Nike and our history department excuse me. We call come together. Usually about this time, if I’m going to be honest with you two weeks ago we had our first preliminary 2025 uniform meeting,” said Cancalosi.



Now custom uniforms are everywhere in college football these days. The Army’s custom uniforms are meticulously pieced together.



“These are very, very specific every little part of the football uniform means something. There isn’t something that’s just thrown on there randomly because we think it looks cool. Everything has a purpose, and I think that’s a very special thing that we do that not everyone else does,” said Cancalosi.



Everything from the colors, the font of the jersey, to the iconic “Rocky” bulldog mascot on the helmet is all meant to honor the legacy of the 3rd Infantry Division. The West Point equipment staff loves every part of the jersey but Cancalosi did pick on aspect that stands out.



“If I really had to choose I’d have to say the helmet, because ‘Rocky’ is such a unique kind of character and logo. Especially for the military and kind of the story behind that. You know Walt Disney was the one who created Rocky the Bulldog. The way they were able to…you know there was correspondence back and forth letting the 3 ID be able to use it,” said Cancalosi.



Of course West Point would love their jerseys to be embraced by college football fans everywhere. However the goal is always clear that they want to make sure veterans appreciate them.



“The key is that the soldiers we’re honoring, they’re the ones that enjoy it. Because they’re the ones who truly understand what we’re going for and what we’re trying to do,” said Cancalosi.

The Army Navy game is a date that everyone on West Point’s campus is excited for. Cancalosi’s staff work hard all year long and get excited when this Saturday rolls around. It’s a day that never goes unappreciated.



“The game means so much. It’s one of the coolest that we can do. It’s the coolest part of our job is working this one game. It really is awesome,” said Cancalosi.