Centennial celebration kicks off; State of Fort Benning address delivered

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Centennial celebration of Fort Benning kicked off Thursday.

On October 18, 2018 the installation will mark it’s 100th anniversary. The post started as Camp Benning on 85 acres of land along Macon Road before expanding to its present site today.

Thursday afternoon, the Commanding General of the Maneuver Center of Excellence delivered his State of Fort Benning address at the Main Library Auditorium on Macon Road.

Major General Eric Wesley talked about not just the past 100 years, but the strategic role Fort Benning will play in the Army’s future.

“You happen to be at the center of gravity of much of the thinking and development of where this Army is going in the future. That is relevant to you,” says General Wesley.

Could we see the next generation combat vehicle at Fort Benning? Or the Post Benning the proponent for robotics utilized by the Army? Both very real possibilities according to General Wesley.